ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 25 hit songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023

Pulse Mix

Asake featured prominently on the chart as he appeared in 20 of the top 100 songs.

This year, Omah Lay's soso was the number one most streamed song in Nigeria on Apple Music
This year, Omah Lay's soso was the number one most streamed song in Nigeria on Apple Music

Recommended articles

The chart, released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, is based on what users played between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023.

At the very top is soso by Omah Lay, followed by Lonely At The Top by Asake, and Asiwaju by Ruger.

Asake was by some distance the most prominent artist on the chart as he appeared in 20 of the listed top 100 songs, four of them in the top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohbad, the Nigerian Street sensation whose tragic death in September shook the nation, finished the year with three of his songs in the top 100.

Here is a list of the top 25 songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023.

  1. soso — Omah Lay
  2. Lonely At The Top — Asake
  3. Asiwaju — Ruger
  4. FEEL — Davido
  5. Soweto — Tempoe, Victony
  6. Xtra Cool — Young Jonn
  7. 2:30 — Asake
  8. Reason — Omah Lay
  9. Basquiat — Asake
  10. Amapiano — Asake, Olamide
  11. GWAGWALADA — Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez, Bnxn
  12. Body & Soul — Joeboy
  13. Oganigwe (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Jeriq) — Zlatan
  14. Fever — Fave, Soundz
  15. Terminator — Asake
  16. Ex Convict — Shallipopi
  17. UNAVAILABLE (feat. Musa Keys) — Davido
  18. Charm — Rema
  19. Abracadabra — Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii
  20. Personal — Zinoleesky
  21. Party No Dey Stop — Zinoleesky, Adekunle Gold
  22. Last Last — Burna Boy
  23. Alone — Burna Boy
  24. Bad To Me — Wizkid
  25. Won Da Mo (feat. Crayon, Bayanni, Magixx, LADIPOE, Ayra Starr & Johnny Drille) — Boy Spyce, Rema, Mavins

Globally, the remix of Rema's smash hit, Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, was the 12th most streamed song, the highest entry ever for an African song.

Apple Music recognised Calm Down's success as further proof of how listeners worldwide have embraced Afrobeats. In fact, all the top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music by Ghanaians in the past 12 months were Nigerian hits. The Afrobeats explosion extended to Kenya whose top 10 was also dominated by Afrobeats songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only other Nigerian to appear in the global top 100 chart was Tems for her contribution to Wait For U by American rapper, Future, also featuring Drake, which finished in 17th place.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 25 hit songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023

Top 25 hit songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023

Rema's 'Calm Down' is highest-charting African song ever on Apple Music's global chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' is highest-charting African song ever on Apple Music's global chart

Ghana's top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music in 2023 are all Nigerian

Ghana's top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music in 2023 are all Nigerian

Afrochella rebrands as AfroFuture Fest for Detty December 2023

Afrochella rebrands as AfroFuture Fest for Detty December 2023

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Nollywood actor Lateef Oladimeji bags honourary doctorate degree

Nollywood actor Lateef Oladimeji bags honourary doctorate degree

Singer 9ice receives honourary chieftaincy title in Ogun State

Singer 9ice receives honourary chieftaincy title in Ogun State

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

Comedian Helen Paul feels small when she goes out with her lawyer husband

Comedian Helen Paul feels small when she goes out with her lawyer husband

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd Edition: A Night of Hip-Hop fashion and style with Ice Prince and Efe Money

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd: Night of Hip-Hop fashion, style with Ice Prince, Efe Money

Victony makes Afrobeats history as he features 14 artists on new song 'Ohema'

Victony makes Afrobeats history as he features 14 artists on new song 'Ohema'

A Pulse review of Teni's 'Tears of the Sun' by Afrobeats star Teni

Teni's 'Tears of the Sun' suffers from a lack of artistic direction