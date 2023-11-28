Top 25 hit songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023

The chart, released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, is based on what users played between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023.

At the very top is soso by Omah Lay, followed by Lonely At The Top by Asake, and Asiwaju by Ruger.

Asake was by some distance the most prominent artist on the chart as he appeared in 20 of the listed top 100 songs, four of them in the top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohbad, the Nigerian Street sensation whose tragic death in September shook the nation, finished the year with three of his songs in the top 100.

Here is a list of the top 25 songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023.

soso — Omah Lay Lonely At The Top — Asake Asiwaju — Ruger FEEL — Davido Soweto — Tempoe, Victony Xtra Cool — Young Jonn 2:30 — Asake Reason — Omah Lay Basquiat — Asake Amapiano — Asake, Olamide GWAGWALADA — Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez, Bnxn Body & Soul — Joeboy Oganigwe (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Jeriq) — Zlatan Fever — Fave, Soundz Terminator — Asake Ex Convict — Shallipopi UNAVAILABLE (feat. Musa Keys) — Davido Charm — Rema Abracadabra — Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii Personal — Zinoleesky Party No Dey Stop — Zinoleesky, Adekunle Gold Last Last — Burna Boy Alone — Burna Boy Bad To Me — Wizkid Won Da Mo (feat. Crayon, Bayanni, Magixx, LADIPOE, Ayra Starr & Johnny Drille) — Boy Spyce, Rema, Mavins

Globally, the remix of Rema's smash hit, Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, was the 12th most streamed song, the highest entry ever for an African song.

Apple Music recognised Calm Down's success as further proof of how listeners worldwide have embraced Afrobeats. In fact, all the top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music by Ghanaians in the past 12 months were Nigerian hits. The Afrobeats explosion extended to Kenya whose top 10 was also dominated by Afrobeats songs.

ADVERTISEMENT