Top 25 hit songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023
Asake featured prominently on the chart as he appeared in 20 of the top 100 songs.
The chart, released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, is based on what users played between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023.
At the very top is soso by Omah Lay, followed by Lonely At The Top by Asake, and Asiwaju by Ruger.
Asake was by some distance the most prominent artist on the chart as he appeared in 20 of the listed top 100 songs, four of them in the top 10.
Mohbad, the Nigerian Street sensation whose tragic death in September shook the nation, finished the year with three of his songs in the top 100.
Here is a list of the top 25 songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023.
- soso — Omah Lay
- Lonely At The Top — Asake
- Asiwaju — Ruger
- FEEL — Davido
- Soweto — Tempoe, Victony
- Xtra Cool — Young Jonn
- 2:30 — Asake
- Reason — Omah Lay
- Basquiat — Asake
- Amapiano — Asake, Olamide
- GWAGWALADA — Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez, Bnxn
- Body & Soul — Joeboy
- Oganigwe (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Jeriq) — Zlatan
- Fever — Fave, Soundz
- Terminator — Asake
- Ex Convict — Shallipopi
- UNAVAILABLE (feat. Musa Keys) — Davido
- Charm — Rema
- Abracadabra — Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii
- Personal — Zinoleesky
- Party No Dey Stop — Zinoleesky, Adekunle Gold
- Last Last — Burna Boy
- Alone — Burna Boy
- Bad To Me — Wizkid
- Won Da Mo (feat. Crayon, Bayanni, Magixx, LADIPOE, Ayra Starr & Johnny Drille) — Boy Spyce, Rema, Mavins
Globally, the remix of Rema's smash hit, Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, was the 12th most streamed song, the highest entry ever for an African song.
Apple Music recognised Calm Down's success as further proof of how listeners worldwide have embraced Afrobeats. In fact, all the top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music by Ghanaians in the past 12 months were Nigerian hits. The Afrobeats explosion extended to Kenya whose top 10 was also dominated by Afrobeats songs.
The only other Nigerian to appear in the global top 100 chart was Tems for her contribution to Wait For U by American rapper, Future, also featuring Drake, which finished in 17th place.
