What we know so far about Jade Osiberu's upcoming movie 'Everything Scatter'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Another ground-shaking rebel story from Nollywood is coming our way.

Everything Scatter is a crime-thriller that delves into the protests that happened in October 2020 based on the consistent occurrence of police brutality in Nigeria against the youths.

Osiberu is quite popular for her vocal stance against societal problems plaguing Nigerian society and we see this in her last two crime movies, Brotherhood and Gangs of Lagos. The last one Gangs of Lagos caused a bit of a roar with indigenes of the state, who expressed their disapproval of the story it portrayed.

Now, she does it again with Everything Scatter, which tells the story of five young Nigerians living in Lagos, who find themselves faced with the effects of police brutality as they take a stance to join the protest against the corrupt Special Anti-Theft Squad (SATS).

In an interview with Wilfred Okiche on Al Jazeera, Osiberu revealed the details of the feature, adding that it had wrapped up productions and was in its post-production stage.

Akoroko Africa to Twitter to share more details on the five young Nigerians the story is centred around. On one hand, Abibat loses her sister Zainub to the SATS men who raped and killed her, then there is Odogwu and Paul who are torn apart with what steps to take about their brother Dike who was arrested by SATS.

There is also Caroline, a pregnant lawyer who tries to get justice for Abibat's family but her husband a former activist and a government adviser, tries to calm the situation down. But they have all their lives cross paths as violence erupts between the police and protesters.

Some of the cast include Kemi Lala Akindoju, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jemima Osunde and Nkem Owoh.

Osiberu also shared the impact and importance of this kind of story. She said, "To impact culture, you have to tell these big stories that a lot of people can connect to while you infuse the things you want to talk about. That way you can expand people's thoughts about their society".

No details have been revealed on the movie's debut platform choice and date.

