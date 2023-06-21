Jade Osiberu's 'Gangs of Lagos' sets new record on Prime Video

The data is based on their performance outside of their country of origin over the last 12 months. Jade Osiberu's Gangs of Lagos stands out as the only Nigerian title among the top 10 international hit movies and series.

Here are the top 10 non-English language titles:

My Fault (Culpa Mía, Movie, Spain, June 2023)

(Culpa Mía, Movie, Spain, June 2023) Medellin (Medellín, Movie, France, June 2023)

(Medellín, Movie, France, June 2023) Sayen (Movie, Chile, March 2023)

(Movie, Chile, March 2023) A Private Affair (Un Asunto Privado, TV Series, Spain, September 2022)

(Un Asunto Privado, TV Series, Spain, September 2022) The Gryphon (Der Greif, TV Series, Germany, May 2023)

(Der Greif, TV Series, Germany, May 2023) Overdose (Movie, France, November, 2022)

(Movie, France, November, 2022) The Head of Joaquín Murrieta (La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta, TV Series, Mexico, February 2023)

(La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta, TV Series, Mexico, February 2023) Fakes (Farzi, TV Series, India, February 2023)

(Farzi, TV Series, India, February 2023) Gangs of Lagos (Movie, Nigeria, April 2023)

Argentina 1985 (Movie, Argentina, October 2022)

Directed by Osiberu, Gangs of Lagos is Prime Video’s first African Original which went straight to streaming upon its release.

The crime drama follows three friends chasing their dreams and destiny on the dangerous streets of Isale Eko. Tobi Bakre takes the lead as Obalola, supported by Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Gift) and Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka (Ify).

With these three leading the cast, the movie takes the audience into a relatable, layered crime world of corruption, drug dealing, protection rackets, human trafficking, theft, and murder.

The film stars Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Adebowale Adebayo, Bimbo Ademoye, Wasiu Pasuma Alabi, and a host of others.

Gangs of Lagos is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.