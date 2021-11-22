We suspended 'Eternals' in Nigeria because 'gay kiss' violates our culture - NFVCB

Commenting on the board's decision to pull the film on its scheduled release date, NFVCB Executive Director Adedayo Thomas confirmed that the controversial kissing scene between two gay characters influenced the suspension.

Pulse Nigeria

Thomas made the revelation at the Blue Pictures Entertainment Next Gen Mini Conference. He said: "I am a liberal person but I am standing before you as the executive director of the NFVCB and everything about the law has to be effected.

"Fine, I stopped it before its release because there is a gay kiss, man to man kiss and that is against the country's ethics. It offends our cultural and moral values. Disney said they were not going to do anything about it and I refused to budge and when I did, other countries too did and what did they do? It had to be edited out."

Thomas' comment comes weeks after speculations made headlines that 'Eternals' was suspended due to the controversial scene.

Filmone Entertainment, sole distributor of Disney-owned films in Nigeria had released a statement, following the suspension, stating that the film would return to the screens and on November 12, a heavily censored version of the film released to the dismay of fans.The distribution company has, however, refused to issue a statement on the circumstances leading to the film's suspension and subsequent censorship.