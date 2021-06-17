Check out the teaser for 'Visa On Arrival' comedy web series
The new comedy series will premiere this June
The web series will center on the sometimes comic and outrageous activities of immigration officers, an ordeal every traveling Nigerian has encountered one too many times. It stars comedians Bovi Ugboma, Real Warri Pikin, Dat Warri Girl and Temisan Emmanuel.
The latest teaser comes weeks after the first episode of the production company's new original 'The Olive' premiered on YouTube. The Yemi Morafa directed web series has since received positive reviews.
