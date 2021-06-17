RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the teaser for 'Visa On Arrival' comedy web series

The new comedy series will premiere this June

'Visa on Arrival' teaser poster [YouTube]

Accelerate TV has unveiled a first look teaser for new comedy series, 'Visa on Arrival' set to premiere on YouTube on June 30, 2021.

The web series will center on the sometimes comic and outrageous activities of immigration officers, an ordeal every traveling Nigerian has encountered one too many times. It stars comedians Bovi Ugboma, Real Warri Pikin, Dat Warri Girl and Temisan Emmanuel.

The latest teaser comes weeks after the first episode of the production company's new original 'The Olive' premiered on YouTube. The Yemi Morafa directed web series has since received positive reviews.

