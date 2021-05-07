RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Accelerate TV's 'The Olive'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Accelerate TV original is set to premiere on YouTube on May 7, 2021.

'The Olive' web series [Instagram/accelerate_tv]

Accelerate TV has debuted the official trailer for its new web series 'The Olive' ahead of its anticipated release.

The Yemi Morafa directed and Collette Otusheso executive-produced series stars Theresa Edem, Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Mawuli Gavor, Karibi Fubara, Angel Unigwe, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor and more.

ALSO READ: Here's the first teaser for Accelerate TV's 'The Olive'

The first episode of the series titled 'A Year After' will center on Anayo (Ibrahim). His attempt to visit old memories leads him to discovering more. Episode one premieres May 7, 2021.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

