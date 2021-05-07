Watch the official trailer for Accelerate TV's 'The Olive'
The Accelerate TV original is set to premiere on YouTube on May 7, 2021.
The Yemi Morafa directed and Collette Otusheso executive-produced series stars Theresa Edem, Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Mawuli Gavor, Karibi Fubara, Angel Unigwe, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor and more.
The first episode of the series titled 'A Year After' will center on Anayo (Ibrahim). His attempt to visit old memories leads him to discovering more. Episode one premieres May 7, 2021.
Watch the trailer:
