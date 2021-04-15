RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for David Oyelowo's 'The Water Man'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film is set to premiere on Netflix.

David Oyelowo's 'The Water Man' official trailer [HeyUGuys]

RLJE Films has debuted the official trailer for David Oyelowo's directorial debut 'The Water Man'.

Recall the production company scooped the film in partnership with Netflix a few months back.

Starring Oyelowo, Lonnie Chavis, Rosario Dawson and Amiah Miller, the Emma Needell scripted feature follows the story of Gunner (Lonnie Chavis), who sets out on a quest to help his ill mother recover by going in search of the Water man, a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality.

The film is set to have a limited theatrical release on May 7, 2021 with Netflix set to release internationally.

Watch the trailer:

