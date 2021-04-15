Watch the official trailer for David Oyelowo's 'The Water Man'
The feature film is set to premiere on Netflix.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
Recall the production company scooped the film in partnership with Netflix a few months back.
Starring Oyelowo, Lonnie Chavis, Rosario Dawson and Amiah Miller, the Emma Needell scripted feature follows the story of Gunner (Lonnie Chavis), who sets out on a quest to help his ill mother recover by going in search of the Water man, a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality.
The film is set to have a limited theatrical release on May 7, 2021 with Netflix set to release internationally.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng