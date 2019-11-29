Unmissable shows on DStv this December

Award winning Actress and talk show host Nancy Isime features celebrities, music stars, laced with comedy and human-interest stories on The Nancy Isime Show a lifestyle television show that airs on Africa Magic Urban channel 153 Fridays at 7:30pm.

Secondary school kids can get some extra learning on Interswitch Spak National Science Competition showing Saturday on Africa Magic Family channel 154 on 6:00pm. Enjoy some television game show with The Big Family Dream, a family quiz shows where the winner gets a three-bedroom apartment airing Sundays on Africa Magic Family channel 154 on 6:30pm. Catch some laughs with The Johnsons weekdays at 7:00pm on Africa Magic Showcase channel 151.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Movies are a relaxing delight any day, anytime and at DStv we only keep giving. Our Sunday night special is Bohemian Rhapsody, in this dramatic epic biopic, Rami Malek gives an Oscar-winning performance that tells the story of the rock icon Freddie Mercury and the legendary band “Queen”, showing 1 December at 9:05pm on M-Net channel 101. If you love a good horror thriller stories, then catch The Negotiator, where a couple who are struggling with their relationship travel to an Italian villa for a vacation, but soon they fall victim to the homeowners' evil plan airing on 29 November at 10:00pm. A husband takes his new wife to an incredible estate to celebrate their marriage. She has access to the whole home, except one room that stays locked in Elizabeth Harvest airing 2 December at 7:00pm both showing on M-Net Movies Premiere channel 108.

The Amazing Race

Series are a viewing staple to television lovers, the suspense and drama is so electrifying you just want more, from epic stories to comedy, law drama and more. The Amazing Race returns with a new season and follows 12 teams trekking around the world, competing for the ultimate $1 million prize showing on Sundays at 5:00pm on M-Net channel 101. TV's longest-running primetime live-action crime series, Law & Order: SVU returns for its 21st season, an actress accuses a powerful media mogul of attempted rape, leaving Benson to play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, don’t miss the season premiere on 4 December at 7:00pm on Universal TV channel 117.

Unusual Praise

Unusual Praise is an exciting and spirit-filled all-night Praise and Worship event. Unusual Praise promotes evangelization by creating an unforgettable praise experience, utilizing live music and praise as a tool to inspire and challenge people from all backgrounds to share the message of Jesus Christ and to live a life centered around the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to build a deeper relationship with Him. This kicks off 29 November on ch 198 from 6:00pm.

Barcelona square up against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga.

Sports are a must for us at DStv, whether it’s wrestling, football or Formula 1, we have got you covered. Catch the WWE Smackdown on SuperSport 4 channel 224 & the WWE channel 128. Football lovers are in for a treat when Manchester City tries to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool as they travel to Newcastle for an English Premier League match, Saturday 30 November at 1:30pm on SuperSport 3 channel 223. Barcelona are in for a tough match in the Spanish La Liga when they head to Atletico Madrid for their next league match showing Sunday 1 December at 9:00pm on SuperSport 7 channel 227. Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix airs Sunday 1 December at 2:00pm on SuperSport 6 channel 226.

Think you missed out on your favourite shows during the week, DStv Catch Up will cure that ache with Blue Bloods, The Odyssey, Will & Grace, The Heights and more.

Lion King

DStv Box Office offers a range of fresh movies for only N400. The star-studded Lion King featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover in this amazing live action remake of The Lion King. The young prince Simba flees after the murder of his father only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

Download the DStv Now app and get entertainment on the go without missing a thing. And just in-case you couldn’t keep up with your favourite show, CatchUp is always there to keep you updated. For more info on our amazing content offering visit: www.dstv.com and follow our social media pages on Instagram: @dstvnigeria and twitter: @DStvNg. And if you have any feedback for us, feel free to reach out to us on WhatsApp +2349082368533.

Unmissable shows on DStv this December

