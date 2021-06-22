RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Udoka Oyeka's 'Price of Admission' short film premieres on YouTube

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film starring Brymo explores the culture of payola in the music industry.

The official poster for 'Price of Admission' directed by Udoka Oyeka [Instagram/@udokaoyeka]

Nollywood filmmaker, Udoka Oyeka has finally made his acclaimed film 'Price of Admission' available for public viewing.

The director recently released the short film on YouTube, months after its private screening held in Lagos.

Starring Brymo, Folu Storms, Femi Branch, Udoka Oyeka Shawn Faqua, Bucci Franklin, Shalewa Ashafa, Brutus Richard and Kolade Shashi, the short film follows the story of a musician who tries to make the best out of his new hit record but encounters strong opposition from media personalities demanding payola.

In an interview with Pulse, Oyeka revealed that the film was his attempt to address the payola culture that has eroded the entertainment industry.

