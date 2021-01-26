Nollywood film director, Udoka Oyeka recently hosted industry elites to the official premiere of his short film, 'Price of Admission'.

The event which held at the Mike Adenuga Centre first had a screening followed by an interactive session hosted by Amara Iwuala.

Speaking on the short film, director Udoka Oyeka revealed the idea of the story was inspired by numerous reports of OAPs demanding payola to promote music by upcoming artistes.

Udoka Oyeka, Amara Iwuala and Brymo at 'Price of Admission' interactive session [Udoka Oyeka]

"I was talking with Ford foundation who also sponsored this film and they told me they wanted to do something cultural. So anything that would highlight the music industry in Nigeria and at that time there was a lot of talk about payola and how hard it is for upcoming artistes to... So if you don't have money, you can't really make it at all in the music business", Oyeka said.

The filmmaker also shared why he casted Brymo for the lead role in the short film revealing the artiste first crossed his mind because they had initially worked on a project together in 2014.

photos from the premiere of 'Price of Admission' [Udoka Oyeka]

"So I had worked with Brymo previously on a different project but he just made an original soundtrack for my movie 'No Good Turn' and during that project, we shot a music video for the song. At that point in time, this was 2014, I told Brymo that we need to do something together in film but I didn't have any project at the time. I knew that if I had the right story for him, I'd reach out to him".

On preparing for his debut film role, Brymo revealed he had a little experience from shooting his music videos to adopting different personalities in his albums.

"From 'No Good Turn' to making music videos to shifting shapes from one personality to another on every different album. So I feel like it's been in the works. But asides from that, Udoka prepped me so I guess I am a fast learner".

Brutus Richard (actor), Charles Courdent (director of Alliance Française de Lagos/ Mike Adenuga Center), Amara Iwuala (Channels TV), Brymo, Maurice Chapot (cultural coordinator Alliance Française de Lagos /Mike Adenuga Center, Udoka Oyeka [Udoka Oyeka]

'Price of Admission' follows the story of Kola, an upcoming artiste who is torn between spending his savings on payola to get his single promoted or paying for his sister's education. It stars Brymo, Bucci Franklin, Folu Storms, Femi Branch, Brutus Richard, Udoka Oyeka, Shawn Faqua, Shalewa Ashafa and Kolade Shashi.

See more photos:

photos from the premiere of 'Price of Admission' [Udoka Oyeka]