Directors are crucial to the success of a film. So crucial that there can be no production without a director at the helm of affairs steadily bringing the story to life.

Over the years, Nollywood has seen the emergence of talented creatives making magic. These directors continue to revolutionize the film industry with uniquely told stories.

Undoubtedly, 2020 came with its numerous surprises, some of which left the film industry struggling to break even. In spite of the year, directors still pushed to secure the future of Nollywood.

Here are five Nollywood directors with some of the best films of 2020, in no particular order of hierarchy.

1. Kayode Kasum

Kayode Kasum [ShockNG]

2020 is arguably Kayode Kasum’s most successful year yet. Despite the pandemic, Kasum released four films to critical acclaim.

The film director’s first film of the year was box office shattering (putting the year into consideration) comedy film, ‘Fate Of Alakada’ produced by Toyin Abraham.

‘This Lady Called Life’ starring Bisola Aiyeola followed shortly after. Then came ‘Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards’ and finally, ‘Quams Money’.

2. Desmond Ovbiagele

Desmond Ovbiagele [Filmfreeway]

The investment banker turned filmmaker ( ‘Render To Ceaser’ 2014) had quite the year with his ‘The Milkmaid’ feature film.

Though unofficially released, 'The Milkmaid' has raked in multiple award nominations including the honour of being Nigeria Oscars Best International Feature Film submission.

3. Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan [@kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan’s anticipated feature film, ‘Citation’ released with one of the biggest deals of the year between the ace filmmaker and US streamer, Netflix. ‘Citation’ headed straight to the streaming platform as a Nigerian original in October.

Away from the money talk (figures made from these deals are usually top secret), the movie left its mark on the audience going by the trends.

4. Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Nouah [Instagram/@ramseynouah]

Ramsey Nouah once again proved his mettle as a director in Play Network Studio’s highly anticipated reboot, ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’.

The movie which is currently topping Nigerian box office premiered in November to impressive reviews especially for performances delivered by the lead, Stan Nze and supporting, Bucci Franklin.

5. Robert O. Peters

Robert O. Peters [entrepreneurs.ng]

Seasoned director, Robert O. Peters finally debuted his long-awaited feature film based on insurgency. Prior to the film’s release, it dealt with its release dates cancelled severally a title change (from ‘Make Room’ to ‘Voiceless’).

‘Voiceless’ beautifully showcases Peters’ directorial prowess.