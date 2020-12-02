Nigeria Official Selection Committee (For the Academy Awards® IFF Submissions) has confirmed Desmond Ovbiagele's 'The Milkmaid' as Nigeria's official 2021 submission.

The committee confirmed the film on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 while revealing it beat three other films in the final voting stage. Contending films include 'Ibi' (The Birth), 'Voiceless', 'Eyimofe', 'Sanitation Day' and the Mo Abudu produced 'Oloture' which is currently embroiled in a copyright infringement scandal.

Written and directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, the film explores the harsh reality of insurgency in Northern Nigeria using the story of two Fulani sisters, Aisha and Zainab who get kidnapped by insurgents. It stars Anthonieta Kalunta, Maryam Booth, and Gambo Usman Kona.

Already a trailblazer, 'The Milkmaid' is also a highflyer at this year's Africa Movie Academy Awards with eight nominations including the Best film category.