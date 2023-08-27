Tolanibaj and Frodd get evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

It was the first eviction since the eviction jury section was removed from the All Stars season. The first housemate evicted for the night was Tolanibaj who escaped eviction last week Sunday. She was the fourth housemate evicted on the show and was previously on the Lockdown season five.

Tolanibaj was in a ship with Neo during her stay, but neither confirmed before her exit if it was or wasn't an official relationship already. She also had quite a number of beefs and fights with Ilebaye during her stay in the house, which raised quite a highlight for her.

The second housemate evicted for the night was Frodd, he is the fifth housemate to be evicted from the show. He was previously on the PepperDem season four. He became a father during his stay on the show and was quite vocal as he made his exit about the joy he feels as he returns to reunite with his newborn.

In other news, some ships in the house confirmed that it wasn't just some BBNaija All Stars ship. After, some inquisitive questions from the host, Soma and Angel confirmed that they were in an actual relationship.

The duo of Venita and Adekunle also confirmed that they were boyfriend and girlfriend now after a little doge and invasiveness.

