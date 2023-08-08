ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Inemesit Udodiong

Week three kicks off with some drama between these two lovebirds.

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Daily Post]
Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

The duo shared their first kiss, then settled their issues, and kept the love going until today, August 7, 2023. Things took a turn after an outburst from Soma, which left Angel confused.

His reaction to their minor argument led to Angel saying she could not be with someone who wasn't confident.

The housemates weighed in on the drama. After overhearing Soma speaking to himself, Pere asked Angel about what had happened. He stated that he heard Soma say, "Don't let this girl mess your game up," which was surprising since he thought they were on good terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angel was annoyed by the statement, as Doyin had initially approached her to tell her Soma was crying in the bathroom. She was going to console him but later decided not to because it felt like he needed time alone.

Angel said that she was not at fault as he had an attitude earlier in the kitchen; he realised his mistake and then came back to apologise. However, when Soma did, Angel wanted to be alone, and then came his outburst.

Venita approached Soma to help sort out the issue; he said he felt anxious and needed to release his emotions. Venita let Angel know, and although she was hesitant, they had a sit-down where he expressed that Mondays made him anxious.

Angel, however, felt like while she wanted to be his safe space in the house, he needed to "believe in his sauce' and stop letting his feelings affect him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will they get past this and officially become stronger as a unit? Let's see what happens during the rest of the week.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike emerges Head of House of 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike emerges Head of House of 'BBNaija All Stars'

I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Funke Akindele kicks off production on 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele kicks off production on 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye