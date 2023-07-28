Big Brother scolds Tolanibaj over fight with Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

During an afternoon diary session on Friday, July 28, Big Brother grilled the housemate on why she was rude to her fellow contestant.

Tolanibaj explained that she sent Ilebaye out of the room because she interrupted a conversation she was having with Neo.

She said, "If she had just stayed in her room, I wouldn't have felt any disrespect in my own cabal, in my own room, in my own bed."

Biggie questioned if it was her responsibility to send her away from the room, adding that Ilebaye had come to see Neo and there was no room in the house that belongs to Tolanibaj.

She didn't seem to show any sign of remorse even with Biggie disapproving of her actions.

Ilebaye, on the other hand, explained that her reason for going to Neo's bed was she didn't want to sleep alone.

She further expressed feeling sad about the way fellow housemates treat her. She complained she's finding it difficult to relate with them without being disrespectful.

She said, "People are beginning to annoy me and I don't know who to trust asides from Doyin, I'm just trying to respect everybody because I'm the youngest and they are older than me."

Biggie advised her to realise that all the housemates are equal.