'BBNaija' star Frodd's wife gives birth to a baby girl named Elena

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Frodd is officially a girl dad!

Frodd and his wife are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl
Frodd and his wife are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl

Chioma gave birth on Friday August 11, 2023 and the news has been received with joy by Frodd's fans across the internet. The news was announced on the reality star's Instagram page.

In the pictures posted, his lovely wife was seen on the hospital bed all smiles with the bundle of joy swaddled in the baby crib next to her, she posed for the camera with the medical team and nurses who helped her during her birth.

The hospital room as adorned with pink balloons and pink flowers to commemorate the birth of their baby girl.

Frodd's caption read, "Dear Friends, Family & Loved Ones. We are overjoyed to share the wonderful news with all of you all, our family has been blessed with the arrival of a beautiful baby girl! "

He thanked their fans, supporters and well-wishers for their support, love and prayers, expressing their overflowing joy about their little one. He also, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to God for seeing them through.

Chioma and her medical team after the safe delivery of her baby
In his words, "Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the support and love that you have showered upon us throughout this journey. Your well-wishes and blessings have meant the world to us, and we cannot wait for you to meet our little miracle. Please join us in celebrating this special moment, as we give thanks for the Almighty for making it easy."

Frodd and Chioma got married in February of 2022
In a second video, an overjoyed Chioma emotionally reads her greeting cards on the hospital bed as the nearby nurse carefully swaddles her baby girl.

Frodd is currently in the Big Brother house as a participant in the All Stars edition of the show, and on his arrival, he noted that he joined the show for his wife. Shortly before joining the house, he and his wife announced that they were expecting a little one, and now she's here.

Congratulations to the happy family.

