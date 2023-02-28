ADVERTISEMENT
Tokunbo: Here's your first look at Chidi Mokeme in new action movie

Inemesit Udodiong

Mokeme returns to the big screen as Gaza in Ramsey Nouah's highly anticipated film.

After Scar, Chidi Mokeme is set to appear in Ramsey Nouah's Tokunbo [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]
After Scar, Chidi Mokeme is set to appear in Ramsey Nouah's Tokunbo [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Chidi Mokeme is on a roll after making a remarkable comeback as the ruthless Scar in Netflix's ‘Shanty Town.'

Next, he is set to play a character named Gaza in 'Tokunbo', Ramsey Nouah's highly anticipated film.

Mokeme plays Gaza while Gideon Okeke takes on Tokunbo, the titular character. Other actors attached to the project include Adunni Ade and Aaron Sunday.

While the official synopsis is not out yet, we do know that movie follows an ex-car smuggler who is seeking redemption. His conscience hangs in the balance as he is caught in a race against time, with everything on the line.

This is Nouah's third project as a director, following 'Ahanna: The Rattlesnake Story' and 'Living in Bondage.'

Unlike the first two, which are remakes of Nollywood classics with Play Network, 'Tokunbo' is an original story created by Story Story Hub, and produced by Ramsey Films as well as Sozo films.

Chris Odeh is attached to the project with Joy Odiete credited as co-producer and Mohammed Attah as Director of Photography.

The movie kicked off principal photography in November 2022 and is expected to be released sometime this year or in 2024.

