'The Wildflower' wraps theatrical run with N40 million in box office

"N40,000,000 the BOX OFFICE makes THE WILDFLOWER the most successful societal RAPE STORY movie in nollywood history and also beating soo many titles in 2022 with such a movie. Please GIVE ME A COLD ZOBO jor it’s not easy 🤭✌️. what God cannot do does not exist. Thank u Jesus for making this a success against all odds," Okonkwo wrote.

Starring Damilare Kuku in the lead role, 'The Wildflower' follows the story of three women’s tragic tales of domestic violence spurred by the courage of one woman. Kuku is joined by Deyemi Okanlawon, Toyin Abraham, Sandra Okunzuwa, Zubby Micheal, Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex, Imoh Eboh, Kiki Omeili, Eso Dike, Angel Unigwe and Rachel Emem Isaac.

The film premiered to mixed reviews on May 27, 2022. In a post shared shortly after its release, director Biodun Stephen lamented about the inability to satisfy the Nigerian audience.

"With the Nigerian audience, you can’t get it right, you can’t win. So dear filmmaker or actor; put your best foot forward, and know with ya chest say you gave the film your all,” Stephen wrote on Instagram.