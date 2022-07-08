RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Wildflower' wraps theatrical run with N40 million in box office

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

VSL Media's 'The Wildflower' has wrapped it theatrical run over four weeks after it premiered in cinemas nationwide.

The Wildflower movie
The Wildflower movie

According to producer Vincent Okonkwo, the Biodun Stephen directed drama took a bow with N40 million from box office. The filmmaker confirmed the news in an Instagram post where he revealed that the film also marked a record as the most successful societal vice themed story.

"N40,000,000 the BOX OFFICE makes THE WILDFLOWER the most successful societal RAPE STORY movie in nollywood history and also beating soo many titles in 2022 with such a movie. Please GIVE ME A COLD ZOBO jor it’s not easy 🤭✌️. what God cannot do does not exist. Thank u Jesus for making this a success against all odds," Okonkwo wrote.

Starring Damilare Kuku in the lead role, 'The Wildflower' follows the story of three women’s tragic tales of domestic violence spurred by the courage of one woman. Kuku is joined by Deyemi Okanlawon, Toyin Abraham, Sandra Okunzuwa, Zubby Micheal, Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex, Imoh Eboh, Kiki Omeili, Eso Dike, Angel Unigwe and Rachel Emem Isaac.

The film premiered to mixed reviews on May 27, 2022. In a post shared shortly after its release, director Biodun Stephen lamented about the inability to satisfy the Nigerian audience.

"With the Nigerian audience, you can’t get it right, you can’t win. So dear filmmaker or actor; put your best foot forward, and know with ya chest say you gave the film your all,” Stephen wrote on Instagram.

With the theatrical run for 'The Wildflower' officially over, VSL Media has announced its next movie 'Passport' starring Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke, Zubby Michael, Lateef Adedimeji among others.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

