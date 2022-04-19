VSL media has unveiled the official trailer for its forthcoming feature film, ‘The Wildflower’ directed by Biodun Stephen.
Damilare Kuku leads stars in official trailer for ‘The Wildflower’ movie
The Biodun Stephen directed drama centres on a character played by author and TV star Damilare Kuku.
The gender-based violence themed screenplay by Niyi Akinmolayan and Mannie Oiseomaye, follows the story of three women’s tragic tales of domestic violence spurred by the courage of one woman.
‘The Wildflower’ stars ‘Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad’ writer, Damilare Kuku in the lead role alongside Deyemi Okanlawon, Toyin Abraham, Sandra Okunzuwa, Zubby Micheal, Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex, Imoh Eboh, Kiki Omeili, Eso Dike, Angel Unigwe and Rachel Emem Isaac.
The Vincent Okonkwo produced movie will premiere in cinemas on May 27, 2022.
Watch the trailer:
