An official theatrical release date has been confirmed for Desmond Ovbiagele's 'The Milkmaid'.

According to Ovbiagele, the film will reportedly first screen for two weeks in Ibadan on Friday, 27 2020.

ALSO READ: 'The Milkmaid' creates a chilling yet familiar dystopia [Pulse Review]

The latest development follows months of failing to reach middle ground with the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). According to reports, the film was initially denied censorship and classification.

Shot in Taraba state, 'The Milkmaid' explores the harsh reality of insurgency in Northern Nigeria using the story of two Fulani sisters, Aisha and Zainab who get kidnapped by insurgents. It stars Anthonieta Kalunta, Maryam Booth, and Gambo Usman Kona.