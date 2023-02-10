'The Black Book': Editi Effiong teases release date for political thriller

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, the filmmaker hints at a release date for the political thriller writing, "You didn’t hear from me that a certain film is getting a release date soon."

This exciting news comes less than two years after Effiong announced the official wrap of principal photography.

"After two years of writing, a year of pre-production, working with an incredible cast and crew from 6 countries since January in Lagos and Kaduna... IT’S A WRAP (!!!) from the set of #TheBlackBook, my first feature film as a director," he wrote.

Effiong has kept the details of his feature directorial debut close to the chest, occasionally sharing just enough to whet the appetite of his fans.

As a result, not much is known of the highly anticipated project except for the fact that it follows a father in search of justice after his son is killed.

Sharing the inspiration for his directorial debut in CNN's “Empowering the next generation of African creatives” segment, Effiong said, “Nigeria has a history of drug trafficking, and The Black Book explores that from the 80s and how those events in the 80s affect what we have today. It also pays a lot of homage to young people who have borne the brunt of that violence.”

Shot by Yinka Edward and produced by Lala Akindoju, the movie is the first of its kind in Nollywood as it was made on a million-dollar budget.

This covered the security, guns, props, shipping in generators to Tarkwa Bay for night shooting, as well as hiring professionals from six different countries including the UK, the US, and South Africa.

In Effiong's words, "It is easily the most logistically advanced adventure ever done in the Nigerian film industry."

The movie features Richard Mofe Damijo, Ireti Doyle, Femi Branch, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede and Denola Grey.