Editi Effiong wraps up production for 'The Black Book'

The 'Up North' producer announced the official wrap of principal photography on Thursday via Twitter.

"After two years of writing, a year of pre-production, working with an incredible cast and crew from 6 countries since January in Lagos and Kaduna... IT’S A WRAP (!!!) from the set of #TheBlackBook, my first feature film as a director," Effiong wrote.

According to reports, filming for the new project kicked off in January with its impressive cast which include Sam Dede, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello and Ade Laoye.