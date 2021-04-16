RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Editi Effiong wraps up production for 'The Black Book'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film was shot in Lagos and Kaduna.

Editi Effiong [Instagram/editieffiong]

Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood producer, Editi Effiong has unveiled his latest project, a political thriller titled 'The Black Book'.

Recommended articles

The 'Up North' producer announced the official wrap of principal photography on Thursday via Twitter.

"After two years of writing, a year of pre-production, working with an incredible cast and crew from 6 countries since January in Lagos and Kaduna... IT’S A WRAP (!!!) from the set of #TheBlackBook, my first feature film as a director," Effiong wrote.

According to reports, filming for the new project kicked off in January with its impressive cast which include Sam Dede, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello and Ade Laoye.

Prior to the star-studded feature film, Effiong released his short film directorial debut 'Fishbone' with Shaffy Bello and Daniel Etim Effiong in lead roles. The acclaimed film centered on a ruthless drug lord and a passionate law enforcement agent's attempt to end the cartel.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife