Editi Effiong wraps up production for 'The Black Book'
The feature film was shot in Lagos and Kaduna.
Pulse Nigeria
The 'Up North' producer announced the official wrap of principal photography on Thursday via Twitter.
"After two years of writing, a year of pre-production, working with an incredible cast and crew from 6 countries since January in Lagos and Kaduna... IT’S A WRAP (!!!) from the set of #TheBlackBook, my first feature film as a director," Effiong wrote.
According to reports, filming for the new project kicked off in January with its impressive cast which include Sam Dede, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello and Ade Laoye.
Prior to the star-studded feature film, Effiong released his short film directorial debut 'Fishbone' with Shaffy Bello and Daniel Etim Effiong in lead roles. The acclaimed film centered on a ruthless drug lord and a passionate law enforcement agent's attempt to end the cartel.
