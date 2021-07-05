RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lala Akindoju says RMD went on a strict gym & diet routine for 'The Black Book' movie

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actor reportedly plays lead in the Editi Effiong directed feature film.

RMD

Nollywood legendary actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo is set to turn 60 and to celebrate, Kemi Lala Akindoju recently shared exclusive details of his outstanding performance in Editi Effiong's forthcoming film, 'The Black Book'.

Akindoju, in an Instagram post, revealed how RMD agreed to embark on a 9-month strict diet and gym routine to play the character in the movie.

Kemi Lala Akindoju
Kemi Lala Akindoju ece-auto-gen

"I know we planned not to share anything about our film, THE BLACK BOOK, yet, but today, we are making an exception to celebrate our leading man.

Working with you for a year to make this film was beyond inspiring - your dedication to the year-long prep, which included a strict diet for 9 months, 3 days a week in the gym, and those very long and tedious hours on set, even through injuries you sustained in an accident," the actress wrote.

Recall Effiong announced the end of principal photography in April after a year of pre-production and filming in Lagos and Kaduna. The feature film also stars Sam Dede, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello and Ade Laoye.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

