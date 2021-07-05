Lala Akindoju says RMD went on a strict gym & diet routine for 'The Black Book' movie

Akindoju, in an Instagram post, revealed how RMD agreed to embark on a 9-month strict diet and gym routine to play the character in the movie.

ece-auto-gen

"I know we planned not to share anything about our film, THE BLACK BOOK, yet, but today, we are making an exception to celebrate our leading man.

Working with you for a year to make this film was beyond inspiring - your dedication to the year-long prep, which included a strict diet for 9 months, 3 days a week in the gym, and those very long and tedious hours on set, even through injuries you sustained in an accident," the actress wrote.