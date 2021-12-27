'Spider-Man: No Way Home' crosses 1bn mark at global box office

According to reports, the film hit the milestone on Sunday, making it the first film released amid Covid to reach cross the mark amid the pandemic just two weeks after its release. The Spidey flick is also the third-fastest title ever to $1B global, following 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The film has also seen a spike in Nigerian box office with a last reported staggering debut of over N100 million in its opening week. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' opened in 62 locations nationwide with over 52 thousand admissions. The film added $121.4M at the international box office this weekend.