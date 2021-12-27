RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' crosses 1bn mark at global box office

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Marvel film is officially the first film to hit the record post pandemic outbreak.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Zendaya and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Marvel studios' current rave, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has officially broken a worldwide box office record after it crossed the $1 billion mark.

According to reports, the film hit the milestone on Sunday, making it the first film released amid Covid to reach cross the mark amid the pandemic just two weeks after its release. The Spidey flick is also the third-fastest title ever to $1B global, following 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The film has also seen a spike in Nigerian box office with a last reported staggering debut of over N100 million in its opening week. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' opened in 62 locations nationwide with over 52 thousand admissions. The film added $121.4M at the international box office this weekend.

The new film sees Tom Holland return as Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Benedict Cumberbatch. 'No Way Home' also features Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx among others and is directed by Jon Watts.

