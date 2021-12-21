Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premieres in Nigeria to rousing reviews

Pulse Nigeria

The premiere which held on December 15, 2021, a few days to the film's global release, had in attendance diehard Marvel film fans, Nollywood stars among others.

The new flick which completes the Spidey movie trilogy inarguably delivered on its promise with action-packed cinematic scenes that left attendees glued for hours.

The thrilling story follows the fan-favourite superhero as he turns to Doctor Strange to help with a spell to make the world forget he is Spiderman. A super comic twist occurs when the spell goes horribly wrong and shatters the multiverse.

Pulse Nigeria

As Spiderman, Tom Holland is charming and then there is Zendaya who stars as M.J.

The new installment is also packed with an impressive display of villains including Dr. Octopus, Electro, Green Goblin and more, a delightful display for die hard MCU fans

Distributed by Filmone Entertainment, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is currently showing in cinemas across Nigeria.

See more photos from the premiere:

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria