RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premieres in Nigeria to rousing reviews

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The box office shattering film premiered in Lagos.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone]
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone]

Filmone Entertainment recently hosted film fans to a scintillating evening at the Nigerian premiere of Marvel's most anticipated film of the year 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Recommended articles
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone]
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone] Pulse Nigeria

The premiere which held on December 15, 2021, a few days to the film's global release, had in attendance diehard Marvel film fans, Nollywood stars among others.

The new flick which completes the Spidey movie trilogy inarguably delivered on its promise with action-packed cinematic scenes that left attendees glued for hours.

The thrilling story follows the fan-favourite superhero as he turns to Doctor Strange to help with a spell to make the world forget he is Spiderman. A super comic twist occurs when the spell goes horribly wrong and shatters the multiverse.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone]
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone] Pulse Nigeria

As Spiderman, Tom Holland is charming and then there is Zendaya who stars as M.J.

The new installment is also packed with an impressive display of villains including Dr. Octopus, Electro, Green Goblin and more, a delightful display for die hard MCU fans

Distributed by Filmone Entertainment, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is currently showing in cinemas across Nigeria.

See more photos from the premiere:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone]
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone] Pulse Nigeria
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone]
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone] Pulse Nigeria
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone]
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone] Pulse Nigeria
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone]
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nigerian premiere [Filmone] Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premieres in Nigeria to rousing reviews

Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premieres in Nigeria to rousing reviews

Trino Motion Pictures unveil first-look at 'The One for Sarah'

Trino Motion Pictures unveil first-look at 'The One for Sarah'

Boomplay and Merlin extend licensing agreement to cover 47 countries across Africa

Boomplay and Merlin extend licensing agreement to cover 47 countries across Africa

Poco Lee stole my song, $2400 Wizkid sprayed me - Zazoo crooner

Poco Lee stole my song, $2400 Wizkid sprayed me - Zazoo crooner

Wizkid buys brand new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV for manager

Wizkid buys brand new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV for manager

Comedian Maraji is pregnant

Comedian Maraji is pregnant

Watch Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada in RedTV's 'Unintentional' trailer

Watch Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada in RedTV's 'Unintentional' trailer

Inkblot production celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Superstar' premiere

Inkblot production celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Superstar' premiere

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Trending

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue set to produce Wole Soyinka's Biafra documentary

Onyeka Nwelue and Wole Soyinka [Vanguard News]

‘The Power of the Dog’ ending and bible reference EXPLAINED!

The power of the Dog

Mo Abudu is collaborating with 50 Cent, Starz on a new African drama

50 Cent and Mo Abudu [Twitter]

After Box Office success, ‘Encanto’ will make its streaming debut on Disney+

Encanto