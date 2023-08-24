Netflix set to explore South Africa's young adult scene with 'Miseducation'

Describing the show as "H for Hectic", the South African comedy-drama follows Mbali Hadebe, who is determined to start afresh in a small university town when her mother is fingered for corruption.

With the scandal ruining her IT girl status and sending her straight to the cancelled list, she is forced to think of a reinvention strategy with the help of a couple of misfit friends while dealing with a school crush and haters.

The series features Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Baby Cele, Prev Reddy, Mpho Sebeng, Micaela Tucker, Mandisa Nduna, Camilla Waldman, Nicole Bessick, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, Sechaba Ramphele, Luyanda Zwane, and Mamarumo Marokane.

Produced by Burnt Onion Productions, the show is written by Lwazi Mvusi, Sunni Faba, Tumi Morake, Brad Katzen, and Mojak Lehoko, and produced by Phuthi Nakene and Lwazi Mvusi.

The series is directed by Catharine Cooke, Themba Mfebe, Lwazi Mvuzi, and Rea Rangaka. It is created by Rethabile Ramaphakela and Katleho Ramaphakela, who can't wait for the audience to see the show.

Rethabile, the co-creator and Burnt Onion’s Creative Director, said, “We’re excited for South Africa and the world to see our latest comedy-drama that we’ve cooked up with Netflix... Miseducation promises to be an offbeat and fun comedy-drama series with a diverse bunch of colourful characters who are just trying to get through this thing called life”.

Miseducation is set to launch exclusively on Netflix on September 15, 2023.

