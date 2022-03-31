Netflix is set to invest $63 million in South Africa's film industry

Bloomberg reports that the global streaming platform's latest move will seek to improve its subscriber number on the continent.

Speaking on the investment, Shola Sanni, Netflix’s director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, revealed that the funds will cover three local shows and an international production.

"South Africa is fast becoming a top global location for Netflix productions, with the country viewed as the go-to location with a robust and talented film industry,” Sanni said.

"These productions, which are just some of the many shows the company is creating in South Africa with local production partners like Film Afrika, Gambit Films, Quizzical Pictures, and Burnt Onion, will significantly boost the South African film and TV industry.”