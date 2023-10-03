ADVERTISEMENT
'Something Like Gold' sets off at Nigerian Box Office with ₦11 million

Faith Oloruntoyin

The story of a distressed damsel steals the attention of viewers so quickly.

Something Like Gold kicks off at the Nigerian cinemas with interesting numbers. [Instagram/kayodekasum]
With its debut on September 29, 2023, the romance movie comes in third place during its opening week. According to the details released by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Something Like Gold recorded a total gross of ₦11,074,200 million between September 29, 2023 - October 1, 2023.

It tells the love story of a lady who finds love again after being stood up during her wedding. She must navigate a new life after her father's wealth is seized and learn some hard lessons that end up leading to a new love igniting.

The movie is directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Sandra Okunzuwa, who also plays the lead role.

The cast includes Mercy Johnson, Kunle Remi, Tope Olowoniyan, Segun Arinze, Patrick Doyle, Timini Egbuson, Teniola Aladese, Broda Shaggi, Waliu Abayomi Fagbemi, Bela Salami and Ebere Doris Okorie.

Coming in fifth on the chart is A Weekend To Forget with ₦5,913,500 million, making this its second week at the Nigerian cinemas. With its debut last month, it has recorded a total gross of 23,967,350 million, between September 22, 2023 - October 1, 2023.

Charlie and the Boys, on the other hand, records a little less than a million naira with its theatrical debut on September 29, 2023.

The gripping heist adventure sees Kanayo O. Kanayo take on the lead role of a skilled thief named Charles Omokwe, also known as Charlie Fingers, who is back on the streets after serving a year in prison for a heist gone wrong.

At its opening week between September 29, 2023 - October 1, 2023, it recorded a total of ₦910, 250 thousand as it came in 11 at the Nigerian box office.

Directed by Sele Got, the cast includes Tina Mba, Sani Mu’Azu, Seun Ajayi, Loud Voice, Erica Opia Bale, Lantana Ahmed, Gloria Lemmy Johnson, Folake Akinfewa, Ozioma Onodigbo, Fredrik Skog, Mårten Skog, and Peter Sivlér.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

