Sola Sobowale just shared behind the scenes clips from the set of 'Covenant'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Principal photography for the Dimeji Ajibola directed series commenced on January 11, 2024.

Sola Sobowale stars in the ongoing 'Covenant' series [Instagram/solasobowale]
In the clips, the award-winning actress revealed the hurdles she faced portraying her character on then series. "You know I don't like water, thank God I brave up and I did it and I had fun," she said.

Also also added: "It's been a roller costar of emotions on the set of Covenant.. expect something magical my people."

Sobowale is also expected to feature in the upcoming Kunle Afolayan series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre and the King of Boys sequel by Kemi Adetiba.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, the upcoming project will feature Segun Arinze, Bimbo Manuel, Tope Olowoniyan, Zubby Michael, Uzee Usman, Big Brother Alumnus Gideon Okeke, Chioma Okafor, Walter Anga, Joseph Momodu, Chinonso Arobayi, Ivie Okujaye, Bobby Ekpe, Ejiro Onojaife, Alabama Ultimate, Stanley Igboanugo, Princess Obuseh, Agboola Olajuwon, Ray Okafor and Miami Chukwuka.

The series is currently undergoing principal photography with Peter Moloto, a South African cinematographer in Nigeria.

Whilst this is VSL Media's first series production, they have produced a few Nigerian movies which include Ponzi, Wild Flower, and Passport.

