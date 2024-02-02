Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria

At its Get Ready for What’s Next event yesterday February 1, 2024, it revealed that the series will follow the life of a young man desperate for the fast life that decides to delve into cyber crime.

The official synopsis reads: “Efemini, a down-on-his-luck everyman whose life changes forever after a chance meeting with an old friend. Forced by circumstance to suppress his principles and explore a life of cybercrime, he finds himself making ever-greater moral compromises to stay ahead of the consequences of his new choices… and broadening tastes.”

The series is written and directed by Adetiba who produced it through her Kemi Adetiba Visuals (KAV). The cinematography is by Kabelo. To Kill A Monkey wrapped up principal photography in October 2023.

According to Remi Adetiba, who also worked on the project, the series will be way better that what the audience had seen before from Kemi Adetiba, including with King of Boys (KOB). "If we execute at even 70% of what we have in mind, it's gonna make the second KOB look like a stage play, by comparison," he expressed.

The cast includes Stella Damasus, Ireti Doyle, Bimbo Akintola, Michael Ejoor, Chidi Mokeme, Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman, Lilian Afegbai, Teniola Aladese, William Benson Chinoyenem and Damilola Adegite.