'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' to debut in March, see official trailer

The video, released earlier today Tuesday, January 30, 2024, gives a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming epic series. The series picks up the event from where the movie left off, following the life of Saro and his wife.

Akala, the mysterious bird which resurrected Saro (Kunle Remi) in the first instalment, is also back but not as friendly as the people would have liked. The four-part series will explore the themes of betrayal, revenge, and the fight for ultimate power.

Directed by Afolayan, the cast includes Adebayo Salami, Layi Wasabi, Moji Afolayan, Aisha Lawal, Ronke Oshodi, Jide Kosoko, Adeniyi Johnson and Funky Mallam.

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre was created by KAP Motion Pictures in partnership with Golden Effects Pictures, and features an extensive team of over 600 cast and crew members. It wrapped up principal photography in July 2023.

The original release in 2022 was ranked number 1 globally on Netflix with 8,730,000 views in less than 2 weeks. It also emerged as the star of the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), with multiple awards for Best Movie in Africa, Best Writer and Best Soundtrack.