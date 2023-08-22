ADVERTISEMENT
New housemate Lucy requests voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Therapy sessions may have triggered a soft spot among housemates.

Lucy has requested a voluntary exit from BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Lucy has requested a voluntary exit from BBNaija All Stars.

Lucy explained to Big Brother that her reasons for wanting to leave were the disagreement she had with Kimoprah and the effect of the therapy session they had earlier in the day.

She said, "This whole Kimoprah thing, I really want to know if this was the task you gave her, I thought we were supposed to be on the same side and then this lady that came just opened like a whole can of stuffs".

This news comes as a shock to fans and viewers who were introduced to the new housemates, barely a week ago.

During the argument she referred to, Kimoprah tried to explain to some of the housemates what had transpired between her and Lucy. She expressed that the situation was quite confusing considering the fact that they were on the same team for the therapy sessions group. She said, "She started acting out, she was being feisty, and I was even rubbing her leg saying calm down... I don't understand this drama".

Since Kimoprah and Lucy aren't from the same BBNaija season, it is unclear where this present feud could have brewed from. However, Pere and Mercy spoke to Lucy in other to try and calm her down. They shared some of their experiences in the All Stars house so far and they implored her to try to shake things off.

Big Brother didn't immediately act on Lucy's request to leave the house as he asked that the conversation be moved to a later time. Lucy is still in the BBNaija All Stars house as of August 22, 2023, and only time will tell if she stays till the very end.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

