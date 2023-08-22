New housemate Lucy requests voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Lucy explained to Big Brother that her reasons for wanting to leave were the disagreement she had with Kimoprah and the effect of the therapy session they had earlier in the day.

She said, "This whole Kimoprah thing, I really want to know if this was the task you gave her, I thought we were supposed to be on the same side and then this lady that came just opened like a whole can of stuffs".

ADVERTISEMENT

This news comes as a shock to fans and viewers who were introduced to the new housemates, barely a week ago.

During the argument she referred to, Kimoprah tried to explain to some of the housemates what had transpired between her and Lucy. She expressed that the situation was quite confusing considering the fact that they were on the same team for the therapy sessions group. She said, "She started acting out, she was being feisty, and I was even rubbing her leg saying calm down... I don't understand this drama".

Since Kimoprah and Lucy aren't from the same BBNaija season, it is unclear where this present feud could have brewed from. However, Pere and Mercy spoke to Lucy in other to try and calm her down. They shared some of their experiences in the All Stars house so far and they implored her to try to shake things off.