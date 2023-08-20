ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meet the 4 new housemates of 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The game is set for a new beginning with the latest twists and turns.

Kim Oprah is one of the newest housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/kimoprah]
Kim Oprah is one of the newest housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/kimoprah]

Recommended articles

He made the interesting revelation during the live eviction show that ended with Kiddwaya sent out of the house.

While the show is getting new faces, this twist comes with a catch. They will get to have fun, but they can not compete for the ₦120 million grand prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the newest housemate on the All Stars show:

Lucy was the first new housemate to go into the All Stars house. She was a housemate during the Lockdown season five of BBNaija.

ADVERTISEMENT

With quite a dramatic outfit, Omoshola made his way as the second newest housemate on the All Stars show. He was a housemate during the Pepper Dem season four.

Kim Oprah was the third newest housemate on the All Stars show. She was also a housemate during the Pepper Dem season four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince was the fourth and final addition to the All Stars show. He was a housemate during the Lockdown season five.

So far, the other housemates of the All Stars season have received the newest additions with open arms, screams and many thanks to Big Brother. But they are unaware that the new housemates will not get to compete for the grand prize.

Can we expect new alliances and loads of drama from the additions?

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the 4 new housemates of 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the 4 new housemates of 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ireti Doyle is taking control of her career [Pulse Interview]

Ireti Doyle is taking control of her career [Pulse Interview]

Kiddwaya gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Kiddwaya gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

3 compelling performances from Netflix original 'Jagun Jagun'

3 compelling performances from Netflix original 'Jagun Jagun'

Everything you need to know about 'Sound of Freedom'

Everything you need to know about 'Sound of Freedom'

'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66

'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66

Seyi lands in trouble over misogynist statement on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi lands in trouble over misogynist statement on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Budweiser launches BudxUncovered to find Naija’s next music superstar

Budweiser launches BudxUncovered to find Naija’s next music superstar

5 times Wizkid sang about his mother

5 times Wizkid sang about his mother

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'