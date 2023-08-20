Meet the 4 new housemates of 'BBNaija All Stars'
The game is set for a new beginning with the latest twists and turns.
He made the interesting revelation during the live eviction show that ended with Kiddwaya sent out of the house.
While the show is getting new faces, this twist comes with a catch. They will get to have fun, but they can not compete for the ₦120 million grand prize.
Here are the newest housemate on the All Stars show:
Lucy
Lucy was the first new housemate to go into the All Stars house. She was a housemate during the Lockdown season five of BBNaija.
Omoshola
With quite a dramatic outfit, Omoshola made his way as the second newest housemate on the All Stars show. He was a housemate during the Pepper Dem season four.
Kim Oprah
Kim Oprah was the third newest housemate on the All Stars show. She was also a housemate during the Pepper Dem season four.
Prince
Prince was the fourth and final addition to the All Stars show. He was a housemate during the Lockdown season five.
So far, the other housemates of the All Stars season have received the newest additions with open arms, screams and many thanks to Big Brother. But they are unaware that the new housemates will not get to compete for the grand prize.
Can we expect new alliances and loads of drama from the additions?
