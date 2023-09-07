ADVERTISEMENT
Seun Kuti will play Fela in Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy"

Faith Oloruntoyin

He has taken yet another thrilling role as he pushes his acting career.

Seun Kuti will star as Fela Kuti in 77: The Festac Conspiracy. [Twwiter/whatkeptmeup]
Seun Kuti will star as Fela Kuti in 77: The Festac Conspiracy.

He takes on the character of his grandfather the legendary Nigerian musician and activist in the historical drama. The recently released pictures of the production by What Kept Me Up show him delivering an energetic performance.

Lovers of the musician can expect to see their favourite take on this very dynamic role, which goes beyond musical performance into his grandfathers' intense role during that period.

Seun Kuti on set of Izu Ojukwu's move 77The Festac Conspiracy. [Twitter/whatkeptmeup]
Seun Kuti on set of Izu Ojukwu's move 77"The Festac Conspiracy.
Written by Olisa Eloka for Adonis Production, 77: The Festac Conspiracy follows the life of a resentful ex-serviceman who was invited to join a movement to challenge the continent's political status quo. The art direction for this highly cultural story was by Pat Nebo, which the pictures also hint at.

The upcoming movie is set during a memorable event which lasted between January 15 - February 12, 1977, in Lagos, Nigeria. The cast for this movie includes Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Daniel K Daniel, Ibinabo Fibresima and Soibifaa Dokubo.

77: The Festac Conspiracy will be the musician's second acting feature, following his debut in the action thriller titled No Man's Land.

The production has gone on to its post-production stage, but so far, no date for its debut has been released.

