What we know so far about Seun Kuti's first action thriller feature

With a post on Twitter on August 10, 2023, Blu House Studios reaffirmed the release of the movie after a long silence since its poster reveal in November 2022. The post read, "Stand Strong, as this is how we're coming like a thief in the day".

This is expected to be Seun's acting debut and the stills released hint of a gangster storyline with fighting scenes from the musician.

No Man's Land is set to feature Sola Sobowale, Femi Branch, Omowunmi Dada and new acts like Waris Rasheed and Jessica Hyacinth.

In the Director's chair is Blessing Uzzi making her feature debut with this movie, she also co-wrote the script with Caleb Okereke.

Other crew members include music star Johnny Drille on sounds, Kalebo Thathe as the cinematographer and Afolabi Olalekan as the editor.