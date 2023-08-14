ADVERTISEMENT
What we know so far about Seun Kuti's first action thriller feature

Faith Oloruntoyin

The long wait might just be over for the feature release from Blu House Studios.

Seun Kuti set to star in action thriller. [Twitter/bluhousestudios]
Seun Kuti set to star in action thriller. [Twitter/bluhousestudios]

With a post on Twitter on August 10, 2023, Blu House Studios reaffirmed the release of the movie after a long silence since its poster reveal in November 2022. The post read, "Stand Strong, as this is how we're coming like a thief in the day".

This is expected to be Seun's acting debut and the stills released hint of a gangster storyline with fighting scenes from the musician.

No Man's Land is set to feature Sola Sobowale, Femi Branch, Omowunmi Dada and new acts like Waris Rasheed and Jessica Hyacinth.

In the Director's chair is Blessing Uzzi making her feature debut with this movie, she also co-wrote the script with Caleb Okereke.

Other crew members include music star Johnny Drille on sounds, Kalebo Thathe as the cinematographer and Afolabi Olalekan as the editor.

We also await a short film titled I Hate It Here, which is also from Blu House Studios. It features Nse Ikpe-Etim, Mr Macaroni and Tosin Oshinake.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

