Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Inemesit Udodiong

A new movie about 'The Festac Conspiracy' is coming soon.

Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy' features Rita Dominic [Twitter/WKM_Up]
Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy' features Rita Dominic [Twitter/WKM_Up]

The upcoming film is a historical drama that follows a resentful ex-serviceman, who is invited to join a movement poised to challenge the continent’s political status quo.

It is set against the Second World African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) of 1977. The memorable event in Nigeria history lasted a month from January 15 - February 12, 1977, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy' features Ramsey Nouah [Twitter/WKM_Up]
Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy' features Ramsey Nouah [Twitter/WKM_Up] Pulse Nigeria
It is directed by Ojukwu, written by Olisa Eloka for Adonis Production with art direction by Pat Nebo and cinematography by Peter Kreil.

WhatKeptUp reports that the movie features a star studded cast including Ramsey Nouah as Captain Dewa, Rita Dominic as Suzie, Daniel K Daniel as Corporal Obi and Ibinabo Fibresima as Angelina/Angela and Soibifaa Dokubo as the leader of the Free Africa Movement.

77 comes after Ojukwu's Amina, 4.4.44 and 76; a political thriller that is based on the unsuccessful military coup and the assassination of Gen. Murtala Mohammed in 1976.

The movie zeroes in on Captain Dewa, a young soldier accused of complicity in the abortive coup of 1976, and his pregnant wife, Suzy, who helps him prove his innocence. The movie offers some insight into one of the most difficult times in our past. Released in 2016, the movie also featured Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Dominic and Ibinabo Fiberesima.

The first teaser for 77 was released on August 21, 2023. While the movie is currently in post-production, there is no news about the release date for now.

