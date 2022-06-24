Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion to premiere July

Expectedly the Reunion show will feature some of the housewives throwing hands and involved in heated arguments.

The trailer which unveils the celebrities in stunning Nigerian looks, also teased a near cat fight between Chioma and Toyin Lawani.

The hit series wrapped up a week ago after 12 thrilling episodes. The season finale ended with former besties Chioma and Caroline going for each other’s jugular over an argument about a previous fight between the latter and Iyabo Ojo.

So far, Livespot 360, the series’ production company, has shared sparse details of a new season. However, some of the housemates have hinted on returning for season two.

Season one followed the lives and relationships of celebs Caroline Danjuma, Iyabo Ojo, Laura Ikeji, Toyin Lawani, Chioma Goodhair and Mariam Timmer.

RHOL is Showmax’s third Nigerian Original and arguably the most successful.