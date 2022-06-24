RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion to premiere July

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Housewives are set to return for one final show as a group.

The Real Housewives of Lagos
The Real Housewives of Lagos

Showmax has officially confirmed a Reunion show set to air on July 1 and 8, exclusively on the streamer.

Expectedly the Reunion show will feature some of the housewives throwing hands and involved in heated arguments.

The trailer which unveils the celebrities in stunning Nigerian looks, also teased a near cat fight between Chioma and Toyin Lawani.

The hit series wrapped up a week ago after 12 thrilling episodes. The season finale ended with former besties Chioma and Caroline going for each other’s jugular over an argument about a previous fight between the latter and Iyabo Ojo.

So far, Livespot 360, the series’ production company, has shared sparse details of a new season. However, some of the housemates have hinted on returning for season two.

Season one followed the lives and relationships of celebs Caroline Danjuma, Iyabo Ojo, Laura Ikeji, Toyin Lawani, Chioma Goodhair and Mariam Timmer.

RHOL is Showmax’s third Nigerian Original and arguably the most successful.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

