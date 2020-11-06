Nigerians especially the youth will forever remember October 10, 2020 for its shocking events.

It was a tragic day for EndSARS peaceful protesters, some of whom lost their lives in the shooting still being investigated.

In the wake of the events, OVG Media recently debuted a docu-series entitled 'Lekki Massacre What Really Happened? - The Youth: The Road To 2023'.

The documentary series details the shooting using social media videos, interviews with eye witnesses and commentaries on how the Nigerian youth can prepare for the 2023 elections. Episode 1, 'A Game of Death' is currently streaming on YouTube.

Watch episode one: