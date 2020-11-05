Falz is set to reprise his role as Quam aka Sweet Boy Q in Inkblot's latest production, 'Quam's Money'.

Written by Naz Onuzo , 'Quam's Money' is the sequel to Inkblot's 2018 comedy, 'New Money' which follows the story of Toun (Jemima Osunde), a young fashion designer who discovers her billionaire father left her a fortune and a business empire to run.

The new film, directed by Kayode Kasum, will focus on Quam (Falz), a security guard whose life changes after he gets N300 million. It stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chujwukewu, Michelle Dede and opens in cinemas December 11, 2020.

Watch the teaser: