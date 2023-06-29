Oscars invites 5 Nollywood filmmakers to join 2023 class

The list includes a Nigerian actor, director, producer, and two writers, along with 393 other artists and executives.

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has been invited to join the actors branch, while Jade Osiberu is set to join the producers group.

Joining the writers class are filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, and AMVCA award-winning writer, Shola Dada. The award-winning CJ “Fiery” Obasi has been invited to the directors group.

On the membership selection process, the official press release stated, “Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity.”

This year, the invitees includes 52% members from countries outside the US, as well as 40% women and 34% individuals from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities.

Commenting on this year's class, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

Other invitees for this year’s class include Keke Palmer, Lashana Lynch, Ke Huy Quan, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Prior to this year's list, Funke Akindele-Bello, Daniel K. Daniel, and Blessing Effiom Egbe were invited into the Academy in 2022 while Mo Abudu and Ramsey Nouah were among the 395 members of its 2021 class.