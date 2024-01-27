ADVERTISEMENT
'One Too Many' directed by Kayode Kasum heads to Netflix in February

Faith Oloruntoyin

After three years since it wrapped up shooting, the movie will commence streaming on February 23, 2024.

'One Too Many' will make its debut on Netflix this February [Instagram/atinukeakinde]
'One Too Many' will make its debut on Netflix this February [Instagram/atinukeakinde]

Written by Ginika Ozioko and Jeanine Okafor the story follows Adesuwa and her family who always have unfortunate experiences with uniformed men. Her son was wrongly accused of murdering his best friend. Struggling to come to terms with this fate, she resolves to fight for her son and herself.

The cast includes Dakore Egbuson, Chimezie Imo, Omowunmi Dada, Late Rachel Oniga, Jide Kosoko, Paul Utomi, Kelechi Udegbe, Adeolu Funsho, Temilolu Fosudo, Rhoda Albert, Tope Tedela and Ikponmwosa Gold.

Behind-the-scene images of 'One Too Many' [Instagram/atinukeakinde]
Behind-the-scene images of 'One Too Many' [Instagram/atinukeakinde] Pulse Nigeria
Produced by Atinuke Akinde and Joy Grant-Ekang of Hope Pictures, the movie was shot in Ibadan with some of its scenes precisely in the University of Ibadan. It wrapped up its principal photography in 2021, with Adeoluwa Owu as the cinematographer.

Akinde describes the movie as an emotional journey of a person who finds themself on the wrong side of the Nigerian law. She said: "We go about each day not knowing what could happen next or who’s next to be on the wrong side of the law. Get ready to go on an emotional journey with us as we release the first official poster of One Too Many."

Behind-the-scene images of 'One Too Many' [Instagram/atinukeakinde]
Behind-the-scene images of 'One Too Many' [Instagram/atinukeakinde] Pulse Nigeria

One Too Many was screened at the 2022 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

