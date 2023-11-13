ADVERTISEMENT
3 major announcements from African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023

Faith Oloruntoyin

New and insightful details on productions to expect in the coming days.

The Black Book births partnership between Editi Effiong and RMD [Instagram/Anakleng]
The Black Book births partnership between Editi Effiong and RMD [Instagram/Anakleng]

The festival began on November 5, 2023, and came to an end on November 11, 2023, with a Globe Award ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. For seven days, interesting and engaging discussions were held regarding various key topics in the world of the film industry.

In no particular order, here are three notable news stories from the festival:

The duo of Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo and film producer Editi Effiong have announced their latest partnership.

During the AFRIFF panel held on November 8, 2023, Effiong divulged that his production company, Anakle Films, will be taking over RMD's production company. This merger has also birthed RMD's new role as chairman of Anakle Films.

After the successful run of the crime thriller The Black Book, which hit the top 10 charts around the world for several weeks, the duo also confirmed a new production in the works.

Disney, in partnership with an African entertainment company, Kugali Comic Studios created the animation series titled Iwaju, with news of it first breaking in 2020.

A joint creation by Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim, it was revealed during a panel discussion at AFRIFF that the series has completed production.

Olowofoyeku also confirmed 2024 as the new set date for its debut, which debunks the earlier schedule time of 2023. The animation story is set in Lagos, Nigeria.

AFRIFF panel session with Tolu Olowofoyeku about Iwaju (extreme right) [Twitter/Shock Ng]
AFRIFF panel session with Tolu Olowofoyeku about Iwaju (extreme right) [Twitter/Shock Ng] Pulse Nigeria
Filmmaker Adebayo confirmed a sequel for the indigenous epic Jagun Jagun, during an AFRIFF panel.

Although the Nigerian filmmaker had earlier announced that the Netflix movie was going to have a sequel, he further stated the news, adding that the sequel's production process has commenced.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

