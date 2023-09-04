Omoshola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

In this week's HOH game, housemates were paired up in groups of three to play an intellectual and precise game. They were required to bounce a high number of balls into various set containers in two minutes.

Venita, Adekunle, Neo, Cross, Kimoprah and Omoshola qualified for the second round of the games. Omoshola won the second round with all 22 balls in the right container, he replaced Doyin as he becomes HOH for this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his choice of his four BFF's Omoshola picked Mercy, WhiteMoney, Cee-C and Ilebaye who was chosen as BFF for the very first time. He also explained that his choice for Cee-C was based on a promise he made to Ike who was evicted on Sunday, August 3, 2023.

For the Black Envelope game, housemates had to search for three black envelopes scattered around the house. Kimoprah, Whitemoney and Adekunle each found a black envelope but as usual, Big Brother had a twist for the house.