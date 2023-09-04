Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Omoshola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

He is the first new housemate to win the HOH game.

Omoshola emerges as Head of House on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeri247]
Omoshola emerges as Head of House on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeri247]

Recommended articles

In this week's HOH game, housemates were paired up in groups of three to play an intellectual and precise game. They were required to bounce a high number of balls into various set containers in two minutes.

Venita, Adekunle, Neo, Cross, Kimoprah and Omoshola qualified for the second round of the games. Omoshola won the second round with all 22 balls in the right container, he replaced Doyin as he becomes HOH for this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his choice of his four BFF's Omoshola picked Mercy, WhiteMoney, Cee-C and Ilebaye who was chosen as BFF for the very first time. He also explained that his choice for Cee-C was based on a promise he made to Ike who was evicted on Sunday, August 3, 2023.

For the Black Envelope game, housemates had to search for three black envelopes scattered around the house. Kimoprah, Whitemoney and Adekunle each found a black envelope but as usual, Big Brother had a twist for the house.

Kimoprah's envelope read, "As you are" which left everyone puzzled. Whitemoney's was an automatic nomination for eviction this week. And finally, Adekunle's had immunity in it, so he is automatically saved from eviction nominations this week.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Equalizer 3' kicks 'Kesari' to third place at Nigerian box office

'Equalizer 3' kicks 'Kesari' to third place at Nigerian box office

Omoshola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Omoshola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Virgin Music appoints Olukorede “Kay Ikazoboh as Head of Nigerian division

Virgin Music appoints Olukorede “Kay” Ikazoboh as Head of Nigerian division

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Ayra Starr calls out the Headies for failing to award Best Female Artist on stage

Ayra Starr calls out the Headies for failing to award Best Female Artist on stage

It takes me a while to forgive people who hurt me - Joeboy

It takes me a while to forgive people who hurt me - Joeboy

The 2023 Headies Award shows promise despite recurring flaws [Pulse Review]

The 2023 Headies Award shows promise despite recurring flaws [Pulse Review]

Doyin plays dirty ahead of eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin plays dirty ahead of eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Rita Dominic denies reports that she gave birth to twins

Rita Dominic denies reports that she gave birth to twins

Pulse Sports

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex hits Ike over a misunderstanding on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin shares her thoughts on some female housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin gives her two cents on Cee-C, Mercy and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo reveals Tolanibaj as one of the reasons behind him coming on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]

Tolanibaj was one of my reasons for coming on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Neo

Housemates feel Ilebaye has been playing mind games on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney