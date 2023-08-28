Doyin wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

On this week's game HOH game, housemates were paired up in groups to race for who would build the tallest tower in seven minutes. Then another game with the top six led to a head-to-head battle between Doyin and Cross.

Things got intense with Doyin going as far as begging Cross to let it go for her to win, Cross eventually did with the agreement that she would give him two BFF cards.

Doyin eventually emerged winner as she replaced Soma. She has immunity from Sunday's eviction as well as access to the HOH lounge, bedroom and gym.

In her choice of her four BFF's, Doyin picked Mercy, Neo, then Cross and Kimoprah as promised. She ignored her former bestie Ilebaye, which affirms that they really are at loggerheads in the house.

This win was a must for Doyin, who had voiced out needing this to prove to other housemates that her letting Mercy win previously wasn't because she was a pushover.

For the Black Envelope game, housemates had to search for three black envelopes scattered around the house. Venita, Prince and Mercy each found a black envelope but Big Brother brought yet another twist to this week's game.

Mercy's card read no immunity, Venita's had a riddle in it and Prince had to pick someone else except himself to have the immunity for the week.