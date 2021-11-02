RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' wins new award in Dubai

The comedy has been awarded Africa's highest grossing title for 2020/21.

Funke Akindele-Bello plays the dual role of Lefty and Ayomide in 'Omo Ghetto' (The Saga) [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]
Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz' box office hit 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' has landed its first-ever international award.

According to co-producers, FilmOne NG, the 2020 comedy recently scooped the Africa's highest-grossing film of 2020/21 award at the META Cinema Conference in the United Arab Emirates.

"We are super excited about the latest award accolade won by 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga', as Africa's highest-grossing film of 2020/21," Filmone wrote on Instagram.

"The award is sponsored by COMSCORE, an international box office data collection company and official data partners of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN)."

www.instagram.com

'Omo Ghetto' released to impressive box office numbers in December 2020. A few weeks after its release, the film broke a nearly five-year record as Nollywood's highest-grossing movie of all time.

The film is also one of the highest nominated titles at this year's Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) with three nominations including the Best Actress and Achievement in Editing categories.

Starring Akindele, Deyemi Okanlawon, Eniola Badmus and Chioma Chukwuka, 'Omo Ghetto' follows the story of Shalewa aka Lefty (Akindele) as she struggles between living a life of wealth and comfort provided by her adopted mother and returning to her ghetto lifestyle.

The film also stars Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Zubby Michael, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, Alex Ekubo.

