What Olatorera actress in 'Aníkúlápó' thinks about consent in sex scene with Saro

These scenes offer a vivid instance of how consent during sex can become grey, an age-long subject of tons of social media debate.

“I feel she was just in love,” Sanni told Pulse Nigeria recently. “You know when you’re in love you’re vulnerable. So it wasn't a thing of she really wanted the sex, but it happened. She wanted it at the same time she was still reserved,” she added.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

For Sanni, the victim in this situation is clearly Olatorera. She said it was Saro who put her in the situation when she was only interested in a subtler form of affection.

“She loved him and so he put her in that condition. It's not like she was craving [the sex]. She was crazy in love and [the sex] came alongside the love,” she said.

It was also Torera’s trait as a young inexperienced sensual maiden that let Sanni accept the role. “There are a lot of things she (Olatorera) does but she does them effortlessly, so you don't know she’s doing it,” she said. “It was the fact that the character was effortlessly drawing attention. She was beautiful yet she was a subtle character. Yet she was a lover girl,” she added.

But playing the role wasn't easy. While shooting, on weekdays, Sanni had to play the village Belle in Torera; on weekends she travelled from Igbojaye, in Oyo where the film was shot, to Lagos to care for her sick father. He later died. At the same time, she was also working on her master’s degree thesis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a bit challenging,” she said. “I was shuffling Lagos and Igbojaye because I had so much to deal with at home,” she added.

On working with Kunle Remi, whom she had previously worked with on A Naija Christmas, also directed by Afolayan, she said he made her comfortable on set even during the sex scenes.

Pulse Nigeria