The recap of ‘Aníkúlápó’ you need ahead of the new TV series sequel in March

The story picks off from where the original left off, following Saro (Kunle Remi) on his journey jumping through hoops to get whatever he wants.

The film follows Saro and his love interest Arolake (Bimbo Ademoye), who is married to the Alaafin of Oyo, Alaafin Ademuyiwa (Taiwo Hassan), but begins an affair with Saro. After they are caught, the pair attempts to elope from Oyo.

The story is worse for Saro who is caught and almost beaten to death by the villages. But this presents an opportunity for them. As the bird, Akala, which ferries people from the land of the living to the afterlife comes for Saro, Arolake intervenes and chases Akala away and steals his gourd which contains his power.

With the gourd, Saro begins to raise the dead and they become very rich. But this wealth nurtures greed in Saro leading him to an unfortunate end.

Ahead of the debut of the series on Netflix on March 1, 2024, this is a recap of where things left off in the film:

Akala

The film ends with Akala angry at his missing gourd. Though he has found Saro dead, Arolake has emptied his gourd which still poses a threat to him and his powers. Saro has also already used the gourd to resurrect people from the dead, tilting the scale of life and death.

Arolake

Meanwhile, Queen Arolake has had enough of Saro and his antics of greed and covetousness. After he refuses to raise a king’s son unless he marries said king's daughter, Arolake empties the gourd leaving Saro helpless at the palace. At this point already a master at eloping, she gathers her things and bolts from the village, leaving Saro to his fate with his new wives and a king he has annoyed.

Meanwhile, Arolake’s first husband, Alaafin Ademuyiwa, is still on the hunt for her and Saro after his betrayal.

Saro

