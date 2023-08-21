ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Barbie's box office reign ends with almost ₦200 million

Inemesit Udodiong

The domestic box office has a new ruler.

Margot Robbie's Barbie waving to Barbie Land citizens in Barbie.Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie's Barbie waving to Barbie Land citizens in "Barbie."Warner Bros. Pictures

Recommended articles

The iconic doll bows to a newcomer after ruling the box office and making a total of ₦197.6 million. Globally, the Margot Robbie-led movie has made $1.279 billion and counting.

In first place, we now have newcomer, Blue Bettle. According to the latest figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the latest DC superhero adventure claimed the No. 1 spot by opening in 59 locations with ₦27 million from August 18-20, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the film centres on college graduate Jaime Reyes, who gets chosen to become a symbiotic host to an ancient alien biotech relic that turns him into the superhero known as Blue Beetle. It’s the third DC film this year after Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

Meg2: The Trench is in third place with a total of ₦65 million. A sequel to The Meg (2018), it follows a daring team on an exploratory dive into the depths of the ocean. But the mission takes a chaotic turn when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission, pushing them into taking high-risk battles to survive.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible comes in fourth with an aditional ₦7 million. The movie has made a total earnings of ₦233 million after showing for six weeks.

Yoruba epic, Orisa, repesents the Nigerian film industry in fith place with ₦6.67 million. Since crossing the ₦100 mark, the movie has now made a total of ₦108 million.

Watch the trailer:

ADVERTISEMENT
Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regal Deluxe storms Afrobeat party to celebrate Fela's music legacy

Regal Deluxe storms Afrobeat party to celebrate Fela's music legacy

Asake, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid nominated for inaugural Trace Award

Asake, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid nominated for inaugural Trace Award

Barbie's box office reign ends with almost ₦200 million

Barbie's box office reign ends with almost ₦200 million

Yul Edochie faces backlash for public support of President Tinubu

Yul Edochie faces backlash for public support of President Tinubu

Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi steps down as NOSC chairperson

Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi steps down as NOSC chairperson

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Vybz 94.5 FM: Re-inventing Digital Radio with global streaming, innovative partnerships

Vybz 94.5 FM: Re-inventing Digital Radio with global streaming, innovative partnerships

Here are the 3 highest-grossing Yoruba epic films so far

Here are the 3 highest-grossing Yoruba epic films so far

Experience magic of Fuji music in the heart of London from August 18 to 28

Experience magic of Fuji music in the heart of London from August 18 to 28

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'