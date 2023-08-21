Barbie's box office reign ends with almost ₦200 million

The iconic doll bows to a newcomer after ruling the box office and making a total of ₦197.6 million. Globally, the Margot Robbie-led movie has made $1.279 billion and counting.

In first place, we now have newcomer, Blue Bettle. According to the latest figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the latest DC superhero adventure claimed the No. 1 spot by opening in 59 locations with ₦27 million from August 18-20, 2023.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the film centres on college graduate Jaime Reyes, who gets chosen to become a symbiotic host to an ancient alien biotech relic that turns him into the superhero known as Blue Beetle. It’s the third DC film this year after Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

Meg2: The Trench is in third place with a total of ₦65 million. A sequel to The Meg (2018), it follows a daring team on an exploratory dive into the depths of the ocean. But the mission takes a chaotic turn when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission, pushing them into taking high-risk battles to survive.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible comes in fourth with an aditional ₦7 million. The movie has made a total earnings of ₦233 million after showing for six weeks.

Yoruba epic, Orisa, repesents the Nigerian film industry in fith place with ₦6.67 million. Since crossing the ₦100 mark, the movie has now made a total of ₦108 million.

