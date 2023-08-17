'Orisa' breaks records, crosses ₦100 million at Nigerian box office

Just a few days ago, news went out on Orisa's success as it had gathered over ₦88 million as of August 10, 2023. And now just seven days later Orisa has made a total of ₦100 million.

The Odunlade Adekola-led Yoruba epic was released to the theatres on July 21, 2023, which makes today, August 17, 2023, four weeks since its release. With its release competing with Hollywood movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, a lot of people had feared it would struggle in theatrical performance.

But Orisa raised the bar high and became the highest-grossing opening film in Nollywood and the biggest epic of the year 2023.

In a post on Instagram, Adekola confirmed the news, while thanking Nigerians for their support. He said, " Thank You Nigeria, for making history with us, your love and support have propelled Orisa to new heights".

The film is set in an ancient Yoruba city, and it tells the story of a powerful warrior named Orisa, who allies with a gang of highly skilled warriors. Their nefarious activities become a problem to the king and other criminal gangs in the city. But soon a failed mission threatens to bring doom to Orisa.

It features Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Muyiwa Ademola, Iya Rainbow, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Mr Latin, Segun Ogungbe, Kemi Afolabi, Ireti Osayemi Bakare, Eniola Ajao and Eniola Afeez.

