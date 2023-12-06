ADVERTISEMENT
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo’ Abudu make Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women 2023 list

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Forbes Magazine has released its list of The World’s Most Powerful Women 2023.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo Abudu on set for new Netflix series [Twitter/NO Iweala]
According to the magazine, the women featured on the list were determined by “money, media, impact, and spheres of influence.”

“For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical. Media mentions and social reach were analysed for all. The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products and political fights that define our world,” Forbes says.

With a career spanning 30 years, including a stint at the World Bank, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, and currently the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Okonjo-Iweala has been vocal about how economies can become more inclusive when women’s unique experiences are considered in economic planning. As Director-General of the WTO, she has advocated for fisheries subsidies in developing countries especially, which she said will impact the lives of women significantly.

Abudu is heralded in the magazine as a “media mogul and philanthropist.” As the founder of Ebony Life Media, she has been able to change the game in Nollywood, with a slate of movies that include Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman and The Wedding Party.

Abudu and Okonjo-Iweala are currently working on a docu-series, Black, Brilliant and Bold for Netflix.

Also on the list are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and US vice president, Kamala Harris.

See the full list here.

